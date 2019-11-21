To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI Japan 2019: Japan offers mine detector for export

21st November 2019 - 09:29 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

The Japanese government previously prohibited the export of defence equipment, but it has been trying to change the situation recently. Nonetheless, there have been no defence equipment exports, so the Japanese MoD and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) cooperated at DSEI Japan to break through the current situation. One piece of equipment with a chance to break the deadlock, and which was promoted at the inaugural show, was the Visualized Portable Mine Detector.

It consists of the detector, position sensor, processor unit, head-mounted display and power unit. It weighs 4.5kg and a Li-ion battery allows 6h of use.

This system detects

