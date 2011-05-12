DRS Defense Solutions' IBR2 gains NSA CPSSA status
DRS Defense Solutions, LLC announced that its NSA Type 1 Intel Broadcast Receiver Block 2 (IBR2) Tactical Terminal has been issued a Certified Product Sales and Services Agreement (CPSSA) by the NSA.
"The CPSSA will allow our Intelligence Communications and Avionics Solutions (ICAS) business unit to begin selling IBR2 systems directly to US based prime contractors and government agencies," explains Logen Thiran, DRS ICAS president and DRS Defense Solutions senior vice president. "Completion of the rigorous NSA certification allows immediate delivery of product to the US Air Force Integrated Broadcast Service Tactical Terminal Depot. This really bolsters our commitment in helping the warfighter maximize situational awareness to better accomplish their missions."
IBR2 is in the DRS ICAS family of next generation, small, lightweight tactical intelligence terminals. The NSA Type 1 certification ensures that IBR Block 2 will safeguard classified and sensitive information in any environment.
The IBR2 receives near real-time intelligence data over the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS). Supporting the needs of global, theater and local users, IBS provides critical threat and Blue Force Tracking information, which will help operators make better tactical decisions. Concord IBR Block 2 systems will be installed on helicopters and fixed wing aircraft that are in use by U.S. Special Forces, as well as standard USAF aircraft. The USAF officially refers to Concord IBR as Air Force Tactical Receive System- ruggedized (AFTRS-R).
DRS ICAS, LLC, serves its customers by providing capabilities in areas such as communications, irregular warfare, avionics, tactical terminals and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). DRS ICAS, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRS Defense Solutions, LLC.
Source: DRS Defense Solutions
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Leonardo DRS to provide new infrared sights for US Army snipers
Under a new five-year contract Leonardo DRS will supply US Army infantry units with its Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III.
-
Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
The company's Relay Ground Station-Asia for the US Naval Information Warfare Center, to be stationed in Guam, has passed its preliminary design review.
-
L3Harris, Amazon team up to advance battlespace networking
L3Harris Technologies has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to demonstrate networking and sensor fusion capabilities across a distributed battlespace. The two companies …
-
From Information to Insight (sponsored)
Until the 21st century, intelligence was gathered in discreet ways. People would go undercover, use secret codes, and pass intelligence over at park benches. With thanks to the huge leap forward in technology, we now live in a world with an abundance of easily accessible information.
-
L3Harris contracted for mobility research to inform autonomous systems development
L3Harris has been contracted by the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to carry out human mobility modelling and simulation to support development of future autonomous systems.