DRS Defense Solutions' IBR2 gains NSA CPSSA status

DRS Defense Solutions, LLC announced that its NSA Type 1 Intel Broadcast Receiver Block 2 (IBR2) Tactical Terminal has been issued a Certified Product Sales and Services Agreement (CPSSA) by the NSA.

"The CPSSA will allow our Intelligence Communications and Avionics Solutions (ICAS) business unit to begin selling IBR2 systems directly to US based prime contractors and government agencies," explains Logen Thiran, DRS ICAS president and DRS Defense Solutions senior vice president. "Completion of the rigorous NSA certification allows immediate delivery of product to the US Air Force Integrated Broadcast Service Tactical Terminal Depot. This really bolsters our commitment in helping the warfighter maximize situational awareness to better accomplish their missions."

IBR2 is in the DRS ICAS family of next generation, small, lightweight tactical intelligence terminals. The NSA Type 1 certification ensures that IBR Block 2 will safeguard classified and sensitive information in any environment.

The IBR2 receives near real-time intelligence data over the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS). Supporting the needs of global, theater and local users, IBS provides critical threat and Blue Force Tracking information, which will help operators make better tactical decisions. Concord IBR Block 2 systems will be installed on helicopters and fixed wing aircraft that are in use by U.S. Special Forces, as well as standard USAF aircraft. The USAF officially refers to Concord IBR as Air Force Tactical Receive System- ruggedized (AFTRS-R).

DRS ICAS, LLC, serves its customers by providing capabilities in areas such as communications, irregular warfare, avionics, tactical terminals and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). DRS ICAS, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRS Defense Solutions, LLC.

Source: DRS Defense Solutions