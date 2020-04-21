DroneShield unveils latest body-worn drone detection device

DroneShield has released its newest next-generation body-worn drone detection device, the RfPatrol MKII.

The MKII is 40% smaller than the first model which was released in May 2019. It also weights just 800g (including the battery) and has other enhancements which had been requested by the end user following in-field deployments.

Oleg Vornik, CEO of DroneShield, said: ‘The product is future-proof, being compatible with additional drone frequency channels which will be enabled with future software releases.’

‘As with our other counterdrone products, customers receive regular software updates of threat databases which can be deployed on the devices remotely in the field in a secure manner’ Vornik continued.