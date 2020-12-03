Defining the Future Podcast Bonus Episode - the Multi-INT Approach

How is the multi-intelligent approach bringing new capabilities to the modern battlefield?

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s Defining the Future podcast, sponsored by our partner Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Militaries today operate in a data-rich battlespace.

While they have a range of tools at their disposal to interpret this environment, too often this focuses on one major sensor – for example, a radar on an aircraft.

In the past, this might have been enough. However, the battlespace of today is chaotic, complex, and crowded.

Defence companies are working to overcome this challenge – and embrace the opportunities it presents.

Welcome to this bonus episode of the Defining the Future podcast, Shephard Studio’s series on aerospace and defence innovation, sponsored by our partner Raytheon Intelligence and Space.