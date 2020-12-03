Digital Battlespace
Defining the Future Podcast Bonus Episode - the Multi-INT Approach
Welcome to Shephard Studio’s Defining the Future podcast, sponsored by our partner Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Militaries today operate in a data-rich battlespace.
While they have a range of tools at their disposal to interpret this environment, too often this focuses on one major sensor – for example, a radar on an aircraft.
In the past, this might have been enough. However, the battlespace of today is chaotic, complex, and crowded.
Defence companies are working to overcome this challenge – and embrace the opportunities it presents.
Welcome to this bonus episode of the Defining the Future podcast, Shephard Studio’s series on aerospace and defence innovation, sponsored by our partner Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
In this episode, we speak to Richard Sandifer, Raytheon’s Korea ISTAR Capture Executive.
We consider the military’s need for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities.
In meeting ISTAR needs, defence companies are increasingly taking a multi-intelligence, or Multi-INT, approach.
This brings together various different data sources, ranging from radar to electro-optical infrared sensors, and much more.
A single-sensor solution can sometimes create more problems than it solves, restricting operators to a narrow perspective. By contrast, the Multi-INT concept provides a clearer picture through the combination of different sources.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space is expanding the Multi-INT concept at home and internationally, building on a long history of working in markets such as the UK, as Richard Sandifer explains.
The Defining the Future podcast is brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies - a huge thanks for their support.
The Defining the Future podcast was produced by Tony Skinner, with script assistance by Gerrard Cowan and audio edits and mastering by Kevin Stokes.
More from Defining the Future Special Report (Studio)
-
Unlocking the future battlespace with multi-intelligence (Studio)
The combination of sensors is key to forming a comprehensive picture of the modern battlefield.
-
The Next Giant Leap Capability Profile (Studio)
A thriving space sector will have long-term positives for the UK economy, fuelled by new initiatives by government and industry.
-
Defining the Future Podcast Episode 2 - The Next Giant Leap
What's the role of the UK space sector in the global Britain envisioned for the future?
-
Training for the Future Capability Profile (Studio)
The world of work is changing, with COVID-19 and emerging technologies accelerating existing trends in defence and wider afield. Raytheon UK believes the training sector ...
-
Transforming training is crucial to future-proofing our armed forces
Future-proofing our training is the best way of ensuring our Armed Forces are equipped to keep us safe and secure in the future says Frazer ...
-
Defining the Future Podcast Episode 1 - Training for the Future
Welcome to Shephard Studio’s Defining the Future podcast, sponsored by our partner Raytheon UK. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. The way we work is changing ...