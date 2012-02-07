DCCA awarded US DOD task orders

Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA) has announced that it has been awarded two task orders by the US Department of Defense (DOD) worth approximately $4.3 million. The task orders will see DCCA provide cloud computing design and development, as well as operations and maintenance support services to the DOD.

According to the company, over a two-year time period, DCCA will provide expertise in cloud computing architecture design and development, as well as software analysis, design, integration, and testing. In addition, DCCA will perform cloud architecture integration, including map-reduce processing, application management, and data visualisation.