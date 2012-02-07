To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DCCA awarded US DOD task orders

7th February 2012 - 04:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA) has announced that it has been awarded two task orders by the US Department of Defense (DOD) worth approximately $4.3 million. The task orders will see DCCA provide cloud computing design and development, as well as operations and maintenance support services to the DOD.

According to the company, over a two-year time period, DCCA will provide expertise in cloud computing architecture design and development, as well as software analysis, design, integration, and testing. In addition, DCCA will perform cloud architecture integration, including map-reduce processing, application management, and data visualisation.

