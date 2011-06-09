DCCA awarded $27m contract by US DOD

Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned high-technology consulting firm specializing in information technology (IT) services for the government, today announced it was awarded a $27M delivery order - under its NSA Set-Aside for Small Business (NSETS II) contract vehicle - to provide systems engineering, software development, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) analysis, and other IT related services to the Department of Defense (DoD).

"DCCA is dedicated to supporting the US and allied defense and Intelligence communities with activities that span producing, disseminating, and securing products and information that directly relates to national security," said David W. Bower, DCCA CEO. "This work is mission-critical in nature and is something that, as a company, we are excited to initiate. We appreciate the DoD's trust and look forward to working with our customer to get the job done."

As a successful services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, as well as cost control and avoidance. DCCA is a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) that provides systems modernization, testing, information assurance (IA)/cyber security, computer network operations, data engineering, and web services to DoD, Intelligence, and federal civilian agencies.

"DCCA has a strong track record of success and past performance within the DoD, such as with the US Air Force and other branch agencies," said Bower. "Recently, we provided web-based services to the Air Force Civil Engineer Support Agency, including network administration and development support. Given our accomplishments, DCCA is primed to continue its growth in this critical market segment."

Source: Data Computer Corporation of America

