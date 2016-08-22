DARPA seeks materials for advanced imaging
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking engineered optical materials to develop smaller, more capable, and lighter devices for advanced imaging applications, it announced on 15 August.
The materials be unconstrained by 'laws' of classical optic design that have long been followed by imaging system developers. One such rule is that imaging systems must be built by linearly arranged, complex and precisely manufactured optical elements. This results in high-performance imaging devices becoming large and heavy with multiple optical elements.
DARPA is seeking material for its Extreme Optics and Imaging programme, which aims to break away from the paradigm and introduce new engineered optical materials (EnMats) and associated design tools. These tools will help develop new optical systems with reduced weight and size, new functionalities and performance improvements.
Extreme is focused on two-dimensional meta-surfaces and 3D volumetric optics and holograms that manipulate light in ways beyond the conventional reflection and refraction rules. It will address multi-scale modelling to enable EnMat design and optimisation across various size scales.
The programme aims to develop and demonstrate an optical system with engineered surfaces, in which light propagation control can be controlled irrespective of a specific geometric shape. It also aims to demonstrate a sugar cube-sized or larger volumetric optical element that can simultaneously perform multiple functions in the infrared and visual bands, such as polarisation measurements, spectrum analysis and imaging.
If successful, the Extreme programme could lead to the development of lighter and smaller optics and imagers for defence applications, enabling miniaturisation of imaging systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The devices could also improve imaging systems such as IR search and track systems, hyperspectral imagers and night vision goggles.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Australia looks to Thales for next-generation naval comms
Thales has supported the Australian Navy with the MTWAN network for the past 12 years.
-
How commercial innovation is reshaping military operations (Studio)
A range of new data-focused technologies are transforming military operations, many originating in the commercial sector.
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
How an IT giant is powering the digital transformation of global military organisations (Studio)
While rapidly evolving technological trends promise to transform military operations, close collaboration with a trusted partner remains essential.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.