Digital Battlespace

DARPA picks industry partner for SemaFor

24th July 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

DARPA has enlisted industry support to defend against large-scale, automated disinformation attacks. 

The agency on 23 July awarded SRI International a $10.99 million contract under the SemaFor programme, to develop technologies that automatically detect, attribute and characterise falsified media assets (such as text messages, audio, images and video ...

