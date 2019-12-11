DARPA awards SafeDocs contract

BAE Systems will develop new cyber tools designed to help prevent vulnerabilities in electronic files that can lead to cyberattacks under a new contract from DARPA.

The work will be carried out as part of DARPA’s Safe Documents (SafeDocs) programme, which aims to more effectively identify and reject malicious data in a variety of electronic formats.

As part of the SafeDocs programme, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development team will create two different cyber tools. The first tool seeks to recover, simplify and automatically select safe feature subsets within electronic data formats to help encode the data safely and unambiguously; while the second is a toolkit to help software developers avoid vulnerabilities in the software they create to process complex electronic data.

Anne Taylor, product line director of the Cyber Technology group at BAE Systems, said: ‘Research on the SafeDocs programme will leverage BAE Systems’ expertise in cyber, algorithmic and systems engineering domains to give developers tools that currently don’t exist in government or commercial markets to more easily and efficiently ensure the security of electronic documents.

‘As the creation and use of electronic documents continues to grow every day, so does the risk for potential cyberattacks, making it essential we create solutions that are built with security in mind to help keep content safe.’