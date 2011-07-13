DARPA awards Raytheon BBN Technologies additional funding for MNP programme
Raytheon BBN Technologies has been awarded $16 million in additional funding by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under phase two of the Military Networking Protocol (MNP) program to create architectures, protocols, and network devices that will improve network capabilities and integrity for tactical military units. BBN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Company.
The goal of the MILNET Protocol program is to enhance network security and performance by providing user-level attribution for military computer networks to de-anonymize network traffic. The MNP program's suite of security techniques will ensure that use of the network is limited to authorized users and that it is extremely difficult to spoof or inject false traffic into the network.
In addition, with the ability to clearly identify individual aspects of network traffic, unit commanders will be able to adapt and reassign network resources as dictated by constantly changing tactical situations to guarantee the swift delivery of mission-critical information to the correct individuals and units.
"MILNET Protocol is an example of the important work DARPA is doing with organizations such as BBN to ensure the rapid and continuous advancement of our military networks," said Gregory Troxel, Military Networking Protocol program principal investigator at Raytheon BBN Technologies. "When complete, it will play a critical role in 21st century military operations by providing our warfighters with information and network-security superiority on the battlefield."
In the previous phase of the program, the BBN team developed and successfully demonstrated the network technology in a test environment using 200 network devices at a data transmission speed of 100 Mbps. The team is currently working towards the goal of a networked environment scaled to 10,000 devices working at speeds up to 100 times faster.
Source: Raytheon
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US awards $1.5 billion in deals for Transport Layer satellites
The US Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin contracts to build and operate the Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) - Beta satellite constellation which will provide global communications access and encrypted connectivity.
-
BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology
BAE Systems has secured a $14 million contract from DARPA to develop technology for smaller, more efficient signal processing on military platforms.
-
Collins Aerospace awarded contract for BLoS satellite communications pod
Collins Aerospace has been awarded a $36 million contract to develop and demonstrate a platform-agnostic BLoS satellite communications pod for the USAF Research Laboratory (USAFRL).
-
Embracing the Future of Warfare: US and Allies Forge Ahead with Multi-Domain Operations (Studio)
Despite the complexity and technological challenges, experts believe the multi-domain operations (MDO) concept is the key to modern warfare. Fostering alliances, advanced technology, and a shift in mindset are crucial to achieving MDO’s potential.
-
The Unseen Solution: Rugged, Reliable Optics in the Modern Battlespace (Studio)
Optical solutions are crucial for effective situational awareness. As militaries prepare for the combined joint all-domain command and control (CJADC2) future, Raytheon ELCAN is embracing innovation to ensure its customers see faster and farther to make decisions faster in the data-driven battlespace.
-
QinetiQ demonstrator cleared for testing fast jet radars and sensors
QinetiQ has completed flight tests of its Avro RJ100 Airborne Technology Demonstrator (ATD) fitted with a combat aircraft nose system radome as part of a programme to test fighter aircraft radars and sensors.