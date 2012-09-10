Danish DoD selects Sectra Tiger mobile
Sectra has announced that it has signed a contract with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization for the delivery of the new Tiger 7401 secure mobile phone.
Based on Sectra’s Tiger XS, Tiger 7401 is the ‘de facto standard’ for secure mobile communications within the EU. The Tiger system is used for voice communication, SMS and data at the SECRET security level. It communicates on 2G and 3G as well as satellite communication and IP networks to ensure the highest possible availability for the user.
According to the company, the phone has been developed for personnel with strict security requirements that also need to be able to communicate securely when not at the office or when travelling. This phone meets their high demands on flexibility and mobility. It is easy for new users to adapt to, and can be used for secure voice communication and sending secure SMS and data.
Mogens P. Svendsen, project manager at Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization, said: ‘We look forward to introducing the Tiger 7401 for our users in the Dan-ish Defense Forces. We are confident that it will meet their needs for secure mobile com-munications, while providing them with a familiar user experience’.
