Czechs order array of imaging and communication systems

8th March 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

MoD selects Pramacom to provide thermal imaging systems, laser rangefinders, night vision goggles and other equipment.

Prague-based telecommunications equipment provider Pramacom is supplying tactical C3 systems for the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic, under a CZK72.42 million ($3.25 million) contract.

Sole bidder Pramacom will provide a range of equipment, such as modular universal battery chargers; Moskito TI thermal imaging systems (pictured) and Pocket ...

