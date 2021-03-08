Digital Battlespace
Czechs order array of imaging and communication systems
Prague-based telecommunications equipment provider Pramacom is supplying tactical C3 systems for the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic, under a CZK72.42 million ($3.25 million) contract.
Sole bidder Pramacom will provide a range of equipment, such as modular universal battery chargers; Moskito TI thermal imaging systems (pictured) and Pocket ...
