Digital Battlespace
Custodio Technologies secures role in Singapore’s SLADE programme
Custodio Technologies, the Singapore-based subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, has been awarded a role in the Smart Learning Analytics for Digital Crime (SLADE), the company confirmed on 23 April.
SLADE will also involve the Institute of Technology, the Defence Science Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore and its work will feed into the wider National Cybersecurity R&D programme.
Alvin Cheng, Director of R&D at Custodio Technologies, said: ‘Our goal is to help Law Enforcement Agencies around the world to effectively combat cybercrime and successfully prosecute those whp choose to use technology against us and our communities.’
The programme will utilise Custodio’s own next-generation cyber analysis platform known as CyVestiGO. This is already available for commercial use and provides assistant to cyber operators and analysts by reducing work load whilst reducing the time needed to identify Advanced Persistent Threats.
