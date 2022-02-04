Curtiss-Wright unveils ultra-compact switch module

PacStar 446 Gigabit Ethernet switch module. (Image: Curtiss-Wright)

The 26-Port PacStar 446 is designed to support a wide range of edge-based applications such as C5ISR, cybersecurity and data storage.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has introduced a new 26-port version of its PacStar 446 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switch module in what it claimed on 3 February to be the ‘most compact solution for deploying high-density network access at the tactical edge’.

The 26-Port PacStar 446 is the newest addition to the PacStar Networking Systems family of tactical battlefield communications solutions. It combines 24 GbE user ports and 2 SFP+ 10 GbE ports, Curtiss-Wright noted, and is designed to support a wide range of edge-based applications such as C5ISR, cybersecurity and data storage.

PacStar solutions are used for a variety of military tactical communications and battlefield management applications. Its IQ-Core Software, for instance, is designed to enable network-centric battlefield communications.