Curtiss-Wright unveils ultra-compact switch module

Systematic enhances mobile battle management software
Latest release of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge includes new functionalities for battlefield C2.
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has introduced a new 26-port version of its PacStar 446 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switch module in what it claimed on 3 February to be the ‘most compact solution for deploying high-density network access at the tactical edge’.
The 26-Port PacStar 446 is the newest addition to the PacStar Networking Systems family of tactical battlefield communications solutions. It combines 24 GbE user ports and 2 SFP+ 10 GbE ports, Curtiss-Wright noted, and is designed to support a wide range of edge-based applications such as C5ISR, cybersecurity and data storage.
PacStar solutions are used for a variety of military tactical communications and battlefield management applications. Its IQ-Core Software, for instance, is designed to enable network-centric battlefield communications.
MINC will help the US military move away from static and siloed information architectures towards autonomous, dynamic and mission-driven approaches.
The DoD and US intelligence agencies are pursuing faster ways of deciphering RF signals.
What is NATO doing to develop a specific policy for quantum technology?
An Inuit-owned company will succeed Raytheon as maintenance contractor for the North Warning System.
Falcon IV software-defined multichannel radios will be integrated with HMMWVs and JLTVs under a new 10-year deal from the USMC.