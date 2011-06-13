Cubic's Global Sentinel System receives Iridium certification

Cubic Global Tracking Solutions, the asset visibility solutions provider of Cubic Corporation, today announced it has received certification from Iridium Communications, Inc. for the Global Sentinel System.

The Global Sentinel System tracks and monitors valuable high-risk assets across an organization's enterprise through an infrastructure free system that provides two-way, redundant encrypted communications. The system provides up to 2,000 unique geo-zones for each device to control precise reporting rules along the supply chain. It can monitor asset conditions including temperature, humidity, light sensing, motion and container door status.

"As an Iridium partner for the past seven years, we've worked closely to integrate the Iridium 9602 transceiver into Cubic's fifth generation of products," said Mary Ann Wagner, president of Cubic Global Tracking Solutions. "Our partnership with Iridium is essential to the services we provide our customers because we rely on Iridium to provide real-time low latency reporting on our customers' assets in areas where other modes of communication are unavailable. This capability allows us to have continuous global coverage for reliable secure reporting of asset position, status and event alerts. This is essential because of the critical nature of the assets we are tracking and monitoring for our Department of Defense and commercial customers."

"The Iridium 9602 is ideal for a growing range of applications, including remote and personal location tracking, and monitoring and tracking of assets and equipment for greater efficiency," said Greg Ewert, executive vice president, Global Distribution Channels for Iridium. "As the world's farthest-reaching network, together with our partners, we are enabling innovation through new types of Iridium 9602-based machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions that provide consistent, reliable communications across the globe."

To provide real-time asset tracking worldwide, Cubic's Global Sentinel System relies on a variety of transmission links to communicate the positioning and status of an asset. Based on the location of the asset, the system selects whichever link is the most cost-effective for data transmission. This includes wireless mesh networking, cellular or the ubiquitous global two-way coverage of the 66-satellite Iridium constellation. Often, the Global Sentinel System relies on the Iridium network because it eliminates blind spots when other routing methods are not available for use, due to the asset being out of range of coverage.

Cubic Global Tracking Solutions provides uninterrupted tracking and monitoring and is an international provider of defense and commercial asset visibility solutions used by the Department of Defense for container tracking, yard management and shipment monitoring in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

Source: Cubic Global Tracking Solutions

