Cost concerns kill US Army sensor effort

3rd January 2019 - 14:00 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

Issues over cost have prompted the US Army to cancel a programme to develop prototype vehicle sensor suites for its Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) vehicle family.

The programme was originally outlined as an RfP issued in late October 2018 through the Sensors, Communications, and Electronics Consortium (SCEC).

However, on 21 December the US Army issued a modification to the RfP stating that during the initial review of the proposals received it was ‘determined that the programme price exceeded the Independent Government Cost Estimate (IGCE) for this programme'. The service was therefore cancelling that request.

‘Although the requirement for this

