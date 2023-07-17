To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Comtech wins $30 million contract for next-gen Troposcatter systems

17th July 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Comtech will provide its software-defined Troposcatter FoS to enhance US Army BLoS communications capabilities across all domains, (Photo: Comtech)

Comtech will supply the US Army with systems from its next-generation Troposcatter Family of Systems (FoS) under a $30 million contract from Fairwinds Technologies. The deal will see Comtech will provide software-defined Troposcatter FoS to enhance US Army BLoS communications capabilities across all domains.

Daniel Gizinski, chief strategy officer at Comtech said the company had ‘started on this contract and deliveries are expected to begin during Comtech’s 2024 fiscal year’.

‘Through this award, we believe Comtech will become the leading provider of next-generation Troposcatter systems for the US Army.’

The company did not disclose specific equipment to be provided but its systems are already in use with the US DoD and other militaries worldwide.

‘Comtech’s next generation Troposcatter FoS include the company’s full portfolio of Troposcatter systems, which includes MTTS, COMET, and other next generation Comtech systems. The COMET provides the flexibility to deploy to a Troposcatter capability from airline-checkable transit cases, while larger systems such as the MTTS afford fixed sites reliable, long-distance communications.’

