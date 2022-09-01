To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Collins Aerospace to modernise HF radio comms network for US Air Force

1st September 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Airmen from 422nd Communications Squadron USAF with the High Frequency Global Communications System at RAF Croughton. (Photo: USAF/Tech ﻿Sgt Brian Kimball)

The USAF has picked Collins Aerospace to provide the next generation of the High Frequency Global Communications System.

The USAF has issued a $176.98 million IDIQ sole-source contract to Raytheon Technologies subsidiary Collins Aerospace for the High Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS) – System Capable Of Planned Expansion Command Next Generation.

‘This contract supports a ground radio equipment/network infrastructure and associated antenna subsystems in support of strategic military command and control communications,’ the DoD announced on 29 August.

Work will be completed by 30 August 2028 at Andrews AFB, Maryland; RAF Croughton, England; Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Barrigada and Finegayan, Guam; Lualualei and Wahiawa, Hawaii; Lajes, Portugal; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Isabella and Salinas, Puerto Rico; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; and Yokota Air Base, Japan.

HFGCS is the HF radio communication system for the USAF and other authorised DoD users, employing a network of remotely controlled ground stations near airbases

