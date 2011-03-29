Cobham wins £18m contract for Eurofighter Tranche 3A Defensive Aids
Cobham will provide Chaff and Flare Defensive Aids Systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet Tranche 3A programme, under a contract worth more than £18m (approximately 21m Euros).
Deliveries will begin in mid 2012 to sustain production until the end of 2014.
The Eurofighter's Chaff and Flare Defensive Aids System comprises dispensers which release infrared flares to defeat heat seeking missiles and chaff to disrupt radar guided missiles. The Cobham supplied system is an aircraft baseline requirement, integral to the defensive capabilities of the Eurofighter.
As a Eurofighter supplier company, Cobham is the system integrator for the chaff and flare equipments which are delivered to aircraft assembly facilities through Alenia Aeronautica, a Finmeccanica company, acting in the role of prime Eurofighter Partner Company (EPC) under work share arrangements.
"We remain strongly committed to delivering a range of auxiliary mission equipment of the highest standard for Eurofighter and are delighted to continue providing the Chaff and Flare Systems to support the multi role capability of the aircraft," said Iain Gibson, Vice President for Cobham Mission Equipment.
Cobham has extensive experience in the design and development of defensive aids systems with more than 400 chaff and flare systems delivered into the Typhoon programme to date.
Source: Cobham
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Lockheed Martin multirole satellite passes testing milestone
Lockheed Martin's LM 400 mid-sized satellite has successfully completed electromagnetic interference and compatibility testing. This ensures that signals from the satellite bus components will not …
-
US Army selects SoarTech autonomous UAS for xTechSearch 7 Competition
SoarTech's is putting forward its Centralized Control of Commercial Drones (C3D) platform, an autonomous system that helps with the logistics and control of small UAS.
-
Integrated Battle Command System gets production go-ahead for US Army
Full-rate production has been approved by the Department of Defense for Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System, a key element of US Army air and missile defence modernisation.