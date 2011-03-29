Cobham wins £18m contract for Eurofighter Tranche 3A Defensive Aids

Cobham will provide Chaff and Flare Defensive Aids Systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet Tranche 3A programme, under a contract worth more than £18m (approximately 21m Euros).

Deliveries will begin in mid 2012 to sustain production until the end of 2014.

The Eurofighter's Chaff and Flare Defensive Aids System comprises dispensers which release infrared flares to defeat heat seeking missiles and chaff to disrupt radar guided missiles. The Cobham supplied system is an aircraft baseline requirement, integral to the defensive capabilities of the Eurofighter.

As a Eurofighter supplier company, Cobham is the system integrator for the chaff and flare equipments which are delivered to aircraft assembly facilities through Alenia Aeronautica, a Finmeccanica company, acting in the role of prime Eurofighter Partner Company (EPC) under work share arrangements.

"We remain strongly committed to delivering a range of auxiliary mission equipment of the highest standard for Eurofighter and are delighted to continue providing the Chaff and Flare Systems to support the multi role capability of the aircraft," said Iain Gibson, Vice President for Cobham Mission Equipment.

Cobham has extensive experience in the design and development of defensive aids systems with more than 400 chaff and flare systems delivered into the Typhoon programme to date.

Source: Cobham

