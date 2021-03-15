CIRCM gears up for full-rate production

US Army airborne countermeasures programme passes IOT&E milestone.

The Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system from Northrop Grumman is ready to enter full-rate production, following a successful six-month initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) activity with the US Army.

CIRCM (pictured) is a lightweight countermeasure system that uses laser energy to defend rotary-wing, tiltrotor and small fixed-wing aircraft ...