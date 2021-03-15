Digital Battlespace
CIRCM gears up for full-rate production
The Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system from Northrop Grumman is ready to enter full-rate production, following a successful six-month initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) activity with the US Army.
CIRCM (pictured) is a lightweight countermeasure system that uses laser energy to defend rotary-wing, tiltrotor and small fixed-wing aircraft ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
SEAKR develops avionics system for Blackjack Phase 2 and Phase 3
Pit Boss autonomous mission system for DARPA/USSF small satellite programme comprises a high-speed processor and encryption devices.
-
MANET supports Agile Combat Employment demonstration
Mobile ad hoc networking could help USAF establish and operate small, rapidly deployable airbases in geographically dispersed anti-access and area denial environments.
-
KBR Sigma Bravo supports Australian secure deployed networks
Deployed information and communications technology will help the Australian Defence Force ‘exploit new capabilities’, says KBR.
-
Slovak radar deal nears finalisation
Slovakia expects to sign deal for Israeli-made air defence radars in late March.
-
Poland orders more night vision devices
PCO to provide more than 1,150 items of night vision equipment to Polish Armed Forces in 2021-2022.
-
AeroVironment gains another FMS contract for Puma 3 AE
An undisclosed FMS customer is expected to receive Puma 3 AE in April 2021.