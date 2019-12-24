DB - Digital Battlespace

Cerberus at the gate

24th December 2019 - 11:15 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

The French government has announced the completion of test flights for its aerostat-based CERBERE signals intelligence system, nine years after the programme first got underway.

In 2013, France’s Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA/General Armaments Directorate) defence procurement agency launched the CERBERE (Capacité Expérimentale Renseignement d'Origine Ėlectromagnétique ...

