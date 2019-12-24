Cerberus at the gate

iXblue systems for Argentine Navy OPVs iXblue will supply navigation solutions to equip the three new OPV 87 offshore patrol vessels being built for the Argentine Navy, the company announced on ...

Leonardo UK demonstrates Tempest radar tech Leonardo UK has demonstrated new radar receiver/warner technology for the Team Tempest programme.The new sensor, which is 1/10th the size of a standard system, demonstrated ...

New COSMO-SkyMed satellite set for launch The first Constellation of Satellites for the Mediterranean basin Observation (COSMO)-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-1) satellite is to be launched today, 13 December, from Europe’s Spaceport ...

Opinion: BeiDou – Friend or foe in space, sea, air and land? At 01:43 on 5 November, China launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket with the 49th satellite aboard of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from ...

FLIR Systems to support US Army sensors FLIR Systems has been awarded a five-year IDIQ contract to support US Army sensors, the company announced on 16 December. The IDIQ vehicle has a ...