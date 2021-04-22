Centauri gains a role in DARPA target recognition programme

Example of synthetic aperture radar imagery. DARPA is working on project to improve moving ground target detection for this technology. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Moving Target Recognition programme ultimately aims to develop automatic algorithms that would enable synthetic aperture radars to detect mobile ground targets.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded an $11.11 million contract to KBR subsidiary Centauri for work on the DARPA Moving Target Recognition (MTR) programme.

Centauri will develop algorithms and collection techniques to enable synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors to detect, geolocate, and image moving ground targets, the DoD announced on 20 April.

The company will focus on military vehicle targets, including slow-moving vehicles whose SAR signatures are superimposed on clutter.

Work is expected to be completed by 30 January 2024.

MTR forms part of the Mosaic Warfare vision from DARPA, in which each weapon system is one part of a broader force package.

DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office issued a Broad Agency Announcement for MTR in July 2020.

If the goals of the project are met, the MTR programme will evolve into the development of automatic target recognition algorithms for moving target images.

