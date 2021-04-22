Centauri gains a role in DARPA target recognition programme

NATO adds Marshall to deployable air C2 upgrade
Modernisation of the NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Component (DACCC) will be completed by 2023.
The US Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded an $11.11 million contract to KBR subsidiary Centauri for work on the DARPA Moving Target Recognition (MTR) programme.
Centauri will develop algorithms and collection techniques to enable synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors to detect, geolocate, and image moving ground targets, the DoD announced on 20 April.
The company will focus on military vehicle targets, including slow-moving vehicles whose SAR signatures are superimposed on clutter.
Work is expected to be completed by 30 January 2024.
MTR forms part of the Mosaic Warfare vision from DARPA, in which each weapon system is one part of a broader force package.
DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office issued a Broad Agency Announcement for MTR in July 2020.
If the goals of the project are met, the MTR programme will evolve into the development of automatic target recognition algorithms for moving target images.
