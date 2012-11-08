Cassidian to work on UK cyber pilot
Cassidian CyberSecurity has announced that it is one of four organisations selected by CESG (the Information Assurance arm of GCHQ) and CPNI (Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure) to work with the UK National Authority on the Cyber Incident Response pilot. The Cyber Incident Response scheme was launched on November 7 and commences with a pilot phase running till February 2013.
According to Cassidian CyberSecurity, the scheme will be developed to allow organisations to be certified by the UK National Authority to work on networks belonging to government and critical UK industries.
The organisations will be certified largely on the basis of the competences of the teams and individuals working on these cyber security issues and tackling the effects of advanced malware attacks. These cyber attacks may include new techniques not previously seen, zero day attacks, innovative attack combinations and especially persistent threat attacks.
Cassidian CyberSecurity work in the cyber defence area includes a full Incident Response and Remediation support service to help organisations recover from cyber attacks, including, where it is possible, identifying stolen data and compromised assets. The company’s experience in handling advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks and incident-response cases has also built up a unique cyber intelligence capability, such as knowledge base of attack scenarios, attack patterns, attack trends.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family
The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.
-
BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme was set up to develop an autonomous tactical network and enable critical data flow in contested environments.
-
Just Released: Space Technology Report
Why space is an essential part of modern military capabilities
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.