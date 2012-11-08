Cassidian to work on UK cyber pilot

Cassidian CyberSecurity has announced that it is one of four organisations selected by CESG (the Information Assurance arm of GCHQ) and CPNI (Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure) to work with the UK National Authority on the Cyber Incident Response pilot. The Cyber Incident Response scheme was launched on November 7 and commences with a pilot phase running till February 2013.

According to Cassidian CyberSecurity, the scheme will be developed to allow organisations to be certified by the UK National Authority to work on networks belonging to government and critical UK industries.



The organisations will be certified largely on the basis of the competences of the teams and individuals working on these cyber security issues and tackling the effects of advanced malware attacks. These cyber attacks may include new techniques not previously seen, zero day attacks, innovative attack combinations and especially persistent threat attacks.



Cassidian CyberSecurity work in the cyber defence area includes a full Incident Response and Remediation support service to help organisations recover from cyber attacks, including, where it is possible, identifying stolen data and compromised assets. The company’s experience in handling advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks and incident-response cases has also built up a unique cyber intelligence capability, such as knowledge base of attack scenarios, attack patterns, attack trends.