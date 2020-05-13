Digital Battlespace
Cambridge Pixel enhances SPx Tracking Server
Cambridge Pixel has added dual redundancy to its SPx Tracking Server to support high-reliability radar tracking, the UK-based company stated on 13 May.
The upgrade will prevent system failures by offering two processing paths for radar data with automatic switching between them.
It has been designed to support developers of high reliability or remote systems used in maritime and coastal surveillance applications which may include unmanned radars in inaccessible areas.
David Johnson, CEO of Cambridge Pixel, said: ‘We can now provide customers that demand high reliability with the built-in capability to switch processors in the event of a system failure. This means that the receiving client sees a single consistent and uninterrupted stream of radar and target track data.’
The company has previously provided radar technology for use in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping and ISR.
