Digital Battlespace
CACI awards AFSCN contract to Serco
Serco announced on 29 April that it has secured a £25 million contract ($31 million) contract from CACI for control, maintenance and operation of the USAF Satellite Control Network (AFSCN).
The AFSCN is based at a UK MoD site in Oakhanger, Hampshire and will be ran by Serco until 2024. The UK’s Skynet 5 programme is also managed by Serco at the same site.
Paul McCarter, Managing Director of Serco Defence, said: ‘This is an important contract win for Serco and strengthens our capabilities in the Space market in the UK, which we see as an area of growth.’
Serco employs 75 engineers and technicians to support the AFSCN contract.
AFSCN provides control to a range of US DoD and non-DoD satellites. Its functions include prelaunch checkout and simulation, launch support and early orbit support.
