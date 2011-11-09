FIND 2011: British Army evolves STA mission

The British Army's Surveillance and Target Acquisition Plan (STAP) is changing STA missions in theatre so that it 'uses assets properly', according to military officials.

'We need to know what assets are looking, and where they are looking; without this all the assets out there are unfocused. It ends up just being a platform in the sky,' Maj Giles Malec, SO2 ISTAR Policy/Plans for the UK MoD, told the FIND conference in Bisley, UK, on 9 November.

'A powerful camera does not mean you are going to identify a target,’ Malec explained.

He said while ‘it may look like there