Boeing to update Poseidon acoustic analysis technology

A P-8A Poseidon sits on the flight line at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Salt Cebe)

Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program.

Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the Acoustic Operational Flight Program (AOFP) for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft under a $94.9 million contract from Naval Air System Command, the DoD announced on 8 February.

Work will include ‘capability defect package fixes and acoustic software improvement efforts in support of the continued development and sustainment’ of the AOFP, the DoD added.

Boeing will execute the contract at four US locations, with completion expected by January 2027.

Among its many features, the AOFP for the P-8A includes modifications to the active coherent electronic source sonobuoy, the Air Deployable Active Receiver sonobuoy, and the development, integration and test of acoustic software products.