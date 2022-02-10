Boeing to update Poseidon acoustic analysis technology

SBIRS GEO-5 joins Space Force
The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has been accepted into service with the US Space Force.
Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the Acoustic Operational Flight Program (AOFP) for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft under a $94.9 million contract from Naval Air System Command, the DoD announced on 8 February.
Work will include ‘capability defect package fixes and acoustic software improvement efforts in support of the continued development and sustainment’ of the AOFP, the DoD added.
Boeing will execute the contract at four US locations, with completion expected by January 2027.
Among its many features, the AOFP for the P-8A includes modifications to the active coherent electronic source sonobuoy, the Air Deployable Active Receiver sonobuoy, and the development, integration and test of acoustic software products.
Bittium will provide TAC WIN routers and radio heads this year to meet Finnish military requirements. The Finnish Defence Forces have issued another task order …
Kleos is working with Satellogic on integrated ISR datasets that improve situational awareness for militaries and other government users.
New contract will see Thales install secure SATCOM aboard aircraft such as the A330 MRTT and A400M.
DARPA selects another industry partner to help it implement the Mission-Integrated Network Control programme.
The Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group is receiving advanced cyber support services from Agile-Bot II.