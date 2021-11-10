Blu Wireless launches 5G communications capability for military vehicles

Blu Wireless has trialled its Tactical Vehicle Node for networked 5G communications. (Blu Wireless video screenshot)

Tactical real-time integration via 5G of multi-spectral sensor data from multiple sources may define the future of battlefield communications.

Blu Wireless announced the launch of a new 360° Tactical Vehicle Node on 10 November, having in September completed a trial of the system in ‘realistic operational scenarios’.

This mobile mesh platform provides 360° communications coverage and is based on IEEE open standards to deliver ‘next-generation multi-gigabit speed to the tactical edge’ with scalable connectivity between vehicles, the UK-based provider of 5G millimetre-wave (MMW) communication services claimed.

Blu Wireless added that the 360° Tactical Vehicle Node enables tactical ‘vehicle-to-everything (V2X)’ communications, land, air and sea-based operations, tactical platform manoeuvring and massive data uploads for vehicle maintenance.

Military requirements mean that tactical 5G networks must be standalone, secure and easily interfaced with existing equipment, while also being resistant to a single point of failure.

Mark Barrett, chief commercial officer at Blu Wireless, commented: ‘We expect that the tactical integration of multi-spectral sensor data from multiple sources in real time will define the future of battlefield communications.’

He added: ‘The ability of IEEE 5G to deliver covert peer-to-peer dynamic mesh networks will form a key part of this vision, meeting not only current demand but also enabling new use cases for tactical 5G networks, such as AI-driven and rapid deployable Command Posts.’