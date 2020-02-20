Bittium receives Finnish orders

Bittium has announced new purchase orders for its Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough Comnode terminals from the Finnish Defence Forces.

The orders, which relate to the company’s existing framework agreements, total €7.5 million.

Orders for the Bittium TAC WIN system are part of the renewal of the Finnish Defence Forces’ command, control and communications system, where the software-defined Bittium TAC WIN system acts as the backbone network for tactical data transfer. Bittium TAC WIN provides broadband IP network connections for mobile communication stations and command posts.

The Bittium Tough Comnode terminals fulfil the data transfer needs of the Finnish Defence Forces’ mobile troops by functioning as a Voice over IP, IP and a Symmetrical High-speed Digital Subscriber Line repeater. The terminals will be used by all three military branches.