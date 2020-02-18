Digital Battlespace
Bittium to continue ESSOR porting for Finland
Bittium will continue porting the European European Secure Software-defined Radio (ESSOR) programme’s Operational Capability 1 (OC1) wideband waveform to the Bittium Tough SDR radio for the Finnish Defence Forces under an order announced on 17 February.
The €1.6 million order is a continuation to the ESSOR waveform porting order received in 2019, proceeding the work from design phase to implementation phase.
Porting the waveform to the national software-defined radios enables compatibility between radios used in European coalition operations, in accordance with the goals of the ESSOR programme.
The ESSOR OC1 phase aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform (HDR WF) designed for international joint operations. The Bittium Tough SDR products can use the most suitable and best performing waveform, such as the ESSOR HDR Waveform, Bittium TAC WIN Waveform and Bittium Narrowband Waveform, in order to improve compatibility and enable operations on different levels and missions.
