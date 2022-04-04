BAE Systems tests prototype iMOTR

BAE Systems announced that it has successfully completed tests in the US of its prototype Innovative Multiple Object Tracking Radar (iMOTR) for test range instrumentation.

The test at Fort Walton Beach in Florida ‘included gathering of time-space-position information data collected on airborne test vehicles,’ the company noted in a 31 March 2022 statement, claiming that it ‘demonstrated iMOTR’s ability to meet critical key performance parameters – range, transportability, accuracy, and beacon tracking – that other radars, with comparable cost, size, weight, and power, cannot’.

BAE Systems designed iMOTR to track up to 20 targets in real time at ranges of up to 100km.

Operating in the C- or X-band, the phased-array iMOTR features enhanced clutter suppression capabilities to deliver clearer, more accurate assessments of object launch trajectory and flight path data on low-flying objects such as UAVs, sea-skimming missiles and rockets, and surface craft.

The phased arrays (originally developed by DARPA) are operated with an interferometry design for enhanced accuracy in test instrumentation.