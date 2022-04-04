To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems tests prototype iMOTR

4th April 2022 - 15:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The phased-array iMOTR features enhanced clutter suppression capabilities to deliver clearer, more accurate assessments of object launch trajectory and flight path data. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems designed the phased-array iMOTR system to track up to 20 low-altitude or sea-skimming targets in real time at ranges of up to 100km.

BAE Systems announced that it has successfully completed tests in the US of its prototype Innovative Multiple Object Tracking Radar (iMOTR) for test range instrumentation.

The test at Fort Walton Beach in Florida ‘included gathering of time-space-position information data collected on airborne test vehicles,’ the company noted in a 31 March 2022 statement, claiming that it ‘demonstrated iMOTR’s ability to meet critical key performance parameters – range, transportability, accuracy, and beacon tracking – that other radars, with comparable cost, size, weight, and power, cannot’.

BAE Systems designed iMOTR to track up to 20 targets in real time at ranges of up to 100km.

Operating in the C- or X-band, the phased-array iMOTR features enhanced clutter suppression capabilities to deliver clearer, more accurate assessments of object launch trajectory and flight path data on low-flying objects such as UAVs, sea-skimming missiles and rockets, and surface craft.

The phased arrays (originally developed by DARPA) are operated with an interferometry design for enhanced accuracy in test instrumentation.

