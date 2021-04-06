BAE Systems to supply IFF antenna groups to US and Australia

OE-120B antenna group. (Photo: BAE Systems)

US Naval Air Systems Command issues contract modification for the OE-120B/UPX IFF programme.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems is providing antenna groups and retrofit kits for the USN and government of Australia in support of the OE-120B/UPX IFF programme.

Work on the $13.62 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command is scheduled for completion by May 2024.

The modification exercises an option to procure five OE-120B antenna groups, three retrofit kits, three installation and checkout kits, and one delta installation and checkout kit for the USN; and one OE-120B antenna group and one retrofit kit for Australia.

OE-120B/UPX is an advanced, electronically steered shipboard antenna group used with identification and air traffic management systems. The antenna group supports a wide range of systems, including IFF, secondary surveillance radar and air traffic control radar.

