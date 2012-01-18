BAE Systems receives US Army HMD order
BAE Systems has announced that it has been issued an order by the US Army Program Executive Office Soldier for the Head Mounted Display. The contract, worth $21.7 million, was announced 17 January 2012.
Also known by its company product name Remote Eyepiece Display Imager, or RED-I, the Head Mounted Display, is compatible with military night sensors such as thermal weapon sights, and can support a variety of mission requirements by providing the user with an easily configurable private viewing display that can mount to eyeglass frames or fit under visors.
According to the company, more than 3,000 RED-I devices have been fielded to date. BAE Systems has the largest quantity contract ever awarded by the US Army for this type of device, which supports a variety of missions, night vision sensors, and weapon systems.
