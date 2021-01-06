Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems moves fast on RFCM for Poseidon

6th January 2021 - 08:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Pod-mounted unit will be designed, built and shipped out in just five months.

BAE Systems announced on 5 January that it has received a ‘rapid response’ $4 million contract from the USN to demonstrate a new radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) system for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The pod-mounted RFCM unit is a lightweight, high-power system comprising a small form factor jammer ...

