BAE Systems Australia secures deal to maintain RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail aircraft fleet
BAE Systems Australia will provide EW systems support for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) fleet of E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft through to 2028 after a two-year extension to its existing contract.
Under the agreement, BAE Systems will sustain the Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and EW Self-Protection (EWSP) systems for Boeing Defence Australia under the Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) programme.
The company has been providing sustainment support for the Wedgetail fleet since its introduction into service in 2011 and has played a key role in ensuring the aircraft’s availability and mission readiness.
BAE Systems will provide engineering, field services, supply, maintenance and management support for the ESM and EWSP systems on the RAAF’s fleet of six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft at RAAF Base Edinburgh from its Edinburgh Parks facility.
The platform incorporates the Northrop Grumman Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array radar, and its communications can include HF, VHF/UHF, UHF and Link 11/16 (the customer selects encryption capability). Two CFM International CFM56-7B27A turbofan engines power it.
It is more than a decade since these aircraft entered service, but the type has received a boost in longevity in recent years, with the UK RAF ordering three in 2019, but this may yet be expanded to five, and USAF variants are expected to enter service in 2027, with a potential order of 24.
