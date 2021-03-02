Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems engages in EPAWSS production

2nd March 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

New passive threat detection system will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System on the USAF F-15 fleet.

BAE Systems has received a $58 million subcontract from Boeing to participate in LRIP of the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).

The digital EW and countermeasures system has completed flight tests, ground tests and technology demonstrations, paving the way for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase during ...

