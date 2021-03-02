Digital Battlespace
BAE Systems engages in EPAWSS production
BAE Systems has received a $58 million subcontract from Boeing to participate in LRIP of the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).
The digital EW and countermeasures system has completed flight tests, ground tests and technology demonstrations, paving the way for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase during ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
E-3 Sentry fleet to undergo communications network upgrade
Boeing to complete work on 31 AWACS aircraft by May 2024.
-
European agencies explore joint development of secure SATCOM
European Defence Agency and European Space Agency to cooperate on next-gen SATCOM systems.
-
IDEX 2021: UAE company to work on C-UAV laser with European partners
MoU paves way for cooperation on laser technology as the United Arab Emirates develops an advanced counter-drone strategy.
-
PREMIUM: Northrop Grumman seeks role in new US Army JADC2 demo
Northrop Grumman wants to extend existing JADC2 links with the US Army by supporting EDGE 21.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Australia and New Zealand
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how two of the smaller militaries in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia and New Zealand – are responding to a rapidly-changing world.
-
IDEX 2021: UAE to develop indigenous SATCOM solutions
Collaboration between UAE-based organisations focuses on the domestic production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies.