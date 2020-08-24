Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems continues instrumentation support

24th August 2020 - 16:07 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USAF has awarded BAE Systems a $495 million contract to continue providing instrumentation support and sustainment services for military and government agencies in the US and allied nations.

The single-award contract has a ceiling amount of $945 million over seven years. It covers work at 27 Instrumentation Range Support ...

