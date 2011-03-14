BAE Systems awarded contract for P-8a mission computer systems

BAE Systems received a Low Rate Initial Production contract from Boeing to provide mission computer systems for six P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

BAE Systems' mission computer system for the P-8A is a flexible and ruggedized processing platform that can be configured to meet the general purpose, input and output, video, voice, and graphics processing needs for modern military battle management requirements.

"The P-8A possesses an advanced mission computer system built by BAE Systems that ensures maximum interoperability in the future battle space," said Gary Rubasch, P-8A Program Manager for BAE Systems. "It will influence how the Navy's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Forces operate and deploy."

The P-8A Poseidon, developed by a Boeing-led team for the US Navy, is a long-range; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft. The Navy plans to purchase approximately 117 P-8A aircraft to replace its P-3 fleet. Initial operational capability is planned for 2013.

BAE Systems achieved a significant P-8A milestone completing the mission computer system qualification testing in June 2010. Boeing also successfully completed the program's first mission systems test flight in Seattle that same month. That test aircraft, along with two others, are currently at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., for continued flight testing.

Work will be performed in Greenlawn, N.Y. and is expected to be completed in 2012.

Source: BAE Systems

