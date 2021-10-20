BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada enter GHOST programme

BAE Systems and SNC are providing open architecture SIGINT technology for the USAF. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Open architecture technology from BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada will be part of USAF full-spectrum intelligence.

A team comprising BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has been awarded a contract by the USAF to provide a prototype design for the next-generation open architecture SIGINT technology under the Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) programme.

The contract tasks the BAE-SNC team to provide a sensor prototype that gives insight into adversaries’ actions by collecting and analysing electronic signals. It will exploit the RF spectrum to detect, identify, locate, and track RF emissions.

This award represents a joint effort by BAE Systems and SNC to develop full-spectrum awareness and actionable intelligence with a SIGINT sensor design that provides solutions for airborne, ground, and maritime applications.

'Our SIGINT technology is one of the few on the market designed from the start with open architecture,' said David Logan, VP and GM of C4ISR Systems at BAE Systems.