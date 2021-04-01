BAE sells Rokar subsidiary to Elbit

BAE Systems Rokar makes GPS navigation and guidance products such as the Satellite Navigation Immune Receiver. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Jerusalem-based subsidiary of BAE Systems will apply GPS expertise to Elbit’s precision-fire solutions.

Elbit Systems on 1 April announced the acquisition of Jerusalem-based BAE Systems Rokar International for about $31 million in cash.

BAE Systems Rokar specialises in developing, manufacturing, integrating, and supporting high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defence applications.

Products include dual-redundant GPS receivers and the Satellite Navigation Immune Receiver product family, which is designed to meet stringent requirements for defeating GPS jammer threats.

Rokar technologies are already integrated with Elbit’s networked precision-fire solutions, said Butzi Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, adding that ‘the acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in this growing area of activity.”

