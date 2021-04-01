BAE sells Rokar subsidiary to Elbit

UK selects BAE Systems missile warning equipment support and sustainment
BAE Systems continues to support its Common Missile Warning System in UK service.
Elbit Systems on 1 April announced the acquisition of Jerusalem-based BAE Systems Rokar International for about $31 million in cash.
BAE Systems Rokar specialises in developing, manufacturing, integrating, and supporting high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defence applications.
Products include dual-redundant GPS receivers and the Satellite Navigation Immune Receiver product family, which is designed to meet stringent requirements for defeating GPS jammer threats.
Rokar technologies are already integrated with Elbit’s networked precision-fire solutions, said Butzi Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, adding that ‘the acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in this growing area of activity.”
Manufacturer of F-15 EW system receives contract modifications for LRIP and initial operational testing and evaluation.
USAF includes an option for 35 radars in a contract for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar interface.
ZPX-B micro-transponder cuts size, weight and power requirements by more than 90%, says manufacturer uAvionix.
USN anti-narcoterrorism operations use over-the-horizon radar.
British Army chief information officer describes bolt-on communications capability as a ‘game changer’.