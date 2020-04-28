Digital Battlespace
ASC Technologies neo Recording now JITC-certified
ASC Technologies announced on 28 April that its ASC neo Recording software has been certified by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC). This demonstrates that the software meets the strictest security requirements of the US Department of Defense (DoD).
ASC neo Recording stores and archives communications across all channels including fixed-line networks, mobile phones and video calls. It also provides tools for transcription, prioritisation and real-time warnings of threat calls.
This is designed to improve the efficiency of incident analysis and documentation for the DoD.
Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies, stated: ‘As a German software manufacturer, we are naturally particularly proud of the fact that our solution proves to meet the guidelines of the United States Department of Defense.’
