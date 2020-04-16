Digital Battlespace
Armasuisse orders C2 solution from Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems has received a contract order worth $15 million to supply C2 systems for the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse).
The systems will be integrated with the existing Tactical Reconnaissance System (TASYS) already in use by the Swiss Armed Forces. This work will be carried out between 2020-2023.
Reconnaissance battalions and forward observers in the Swiss Armed Forces will use the C2 system to improve target acquisition; prioritise and share data; and deliver a common operational picture to aid decision making and active engagement.
