DB - Digital Battlespace
Argentina requests P-3C support equipment
The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale of P-3C equipment, support and services to Argentina.
The $78 million package will support four EDA P-3C aircraft being acquired by Argentina.
The government of Argentina has requested turboprop engines; communications equipment; radar equipment; IR/EO equipment; aircraft depot maintenance; depopulation and repopulation; supply support/spares and repair of repairables; support equipment; publications; training; aviation life support systems; aircraft transportation; and other related elements of logistical and programme support.
Argentina’s existing P-3B patrol aircraft have reached the end of their operational service life, and are to be replaced with the four EDA P-3C aircraft. These EDA aircraft need this refurbishment and equipment to be fully operational.
