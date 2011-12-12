Ampex Data Systems introduces TuffServ 280
Ampex Data Systems has unveiled the newest addition to its airborne server portfolio, with the introduction of a new ruggedised solid state airborne server, the TuffServ 280 (TS 280).
According to the company, the TS 280 is packaged in a relatively small form factor with excellent SWaP. The rugged, general purpose computing platform for airborne and mobile applications functions as a ruggedised computer, a file server, or as a recorder with additional application software.
Ampex has designed the TS 280 to perform with flexible media options, supporting both a twin SSD removable module for high-performance/high-capacity use and up to two Compact Flash cards for low cost commodity storage. Standard product incorporates two GigE interfaces and is pre loaded with SUSE Linux software. Future enhancements include AES 256 encryption and 10GigE interface options.
