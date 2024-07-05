Airbus awarded $2.27 billion contract for next gen German satellite system

Airbus will provide the German Armed Forces with satellite communications over the next 15 years under a €2.1 billion (US$2.27 billion) contract awarded on 4 July.

The SATCOMBw 3 prime contract is for a next-generation secure military system which includes supplying geostationary satellites and their launch, with spacecraft to be deployed before the end of the decade.

The contract covers design, integration, test and in-orbit delivery of two new Airbus-built military GEO telecommunications satellites which are the successors to COMSATBw 1B and 2B.

It also includes upgrading of the existing ground segment to operate the new satellites as well as operational services for 15 years, with the possibility of extension.

The new-generation Airbus satellites are based on the Eurostar Neo platform and will weigh around 6,000kg. They are designed to have extensive capabilities to keep pace with changes in digitalisation and the constantly increasing volume of data transfer required and feature a number of new technologies.

The SATCOMBw 3 project also aims to ensure that NATO's commitments in this area will continue to be met in the future.