Airbus awarded $2.27 billion contract for next gen German satellite system
Airbus will provide the German Armed Forces with satellite communications over the next 15 years under a €2.1 billion (US$2.27 billion) contract awarded on 4 July.
The SATCOMBw 3 prime contract is for a next-generation secure military system which includes supplying geostationary satellites and their launch, with spacecraft to be deployed before the end of the decade.
The contract covers design, integration, test and in-orbit delivery of two new Airbus-built military GEO telecommunications satellites which are the successors to COMSATBw 1B and 2B.
It also includes upgrading of the existing ground segment to operate the new satellites as well as operational services for 15 years, with the possibility of extension.
The new-generation Airbus satellites are based on the Eurostar Neo platform and will weigh around 6,000kg. They are designed to have extensive capabilities to keep pace with changes in digitalisation and the constantly increasing volume of data transfer required and feature a number of new technologies.
The SATCOMBw 3 project also aims to ensure that NATO's commitments in this area will continue to be met in the future.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps
The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.
-
US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
-
Thales selected for Syracuse satellite communications terminals for French vehicles
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, was launched last year, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces. Thales has now been selected to provide terminals for vehicles.
-
The New Battlefield: Space Defence, Emerging Threats, and Strategic Opportunities (Studio)
The growing importance of space in modern warfare, advancements in satellite technology, and increasing threats from rivals like China and Russia were among the topics of a Eurosatory 2024 panel on military space operations.
-
BAE Systems to provide radios for South Korean aircraft
AN/ARC-232A is a Starfire radio that provides VHF/UHF communications to airborne platforms and the transceiver is software-programmable, allowing for multiple waveform support as well as optional national electronic counter counter-measure (ECCM) capability.
-
Lockheed Martin to work with DARPA on AI effort
During the 18-month period of the contract, Lockheed Martin will apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to create surrogate models of aircraft, sensors, electronic warfare and weapons within dynamic and operationally representative environments.