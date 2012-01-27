AFCEA West 2012: LGS Innovations eyes military market

LGS Innovations is looking to break into the military market following the success of its Rapidly Deployed Network (RDN) during the Network Integration Exercise (NIE) 12.1 at White Sands Missile Range in November.

Speaking to Shephard at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego, US on 24 November, Adrian Hartman, senior manager and system architect of solution engineering at the company, said the RDN received 'very positive real time feedback' from the US Army during the exercise.

Describing the RDN as a 'network in a box', Hartman said the company was hoping to leverage its experience with the NIE to