Acal BFi to distribute commercial thermal imaging systems in Europe
DRS Technologies’Reconnaissance Surveillance and Target Acquisition Group (RSTA) has entered into an international reseller agreement with Acal BFi – for the distribution of its family of advanced commercial thermal imaging systems to security and surveillance Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and integrators throughout Europe.
Acal BFi is a pan-European technical distributor providing specialist design support, manufacturing and test services across a range of products which includes semiconductors, RF and wireless, frequency control, electromechanical, power management and board-level systems for the electronic and photonic markets. Under the new agreement, Acal BFi will offer a range of RSTA products to commercial security and surveillance OEM and integrators.
RSTA thermal imaging systems produce sharp, high-quality images through smoke, dust, haze, light fog and in complete darkness. Rather than relying on light, they detect the infrared (heat) waves emitted by every person, object and structure.
