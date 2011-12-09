To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Acal BFi to distribute commercial thermal imaging systems in Europe

9th December 2011 - 11:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

DRS Technologies’Reconnaissance Surveillance and Target Acquisition Group (RSTA) has entered into an international reseller agreement with Acal BFi – for the distribution of its family of advanced commercial thermal imaging systems to security and surveillance Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and integrators throughout Europe.

Acal BFi is a pan-European technical distributor providing specialist design support, manufacturing and test services across a range of products which includes semiconductors, RF and wireless, frequency control, electromechanical, power management and board-level systems for the electronic and photonic markets. Under the new agreement, Acal BFi will offer a range of RSTA products to commercial security and surveillance OEM and integrators.

RSTA thermal imaging systems produce sharp, high-quality images through smoke, dust, haze, light fog and in complete darkness. Rather than relying on light, they detect the infrared (heat) waves emitted by every person, object and structure.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us