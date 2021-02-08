Digital Battlespace
Abaco wins competitive tender for EW analysis system
Abaco Systems has received a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract from an unnamed customer to provide 60 units of its VP430 EW analysis system (pictured).
The contract was won after a competitive evaluation.
The RF system-on-chip (RFSoC) VP430 is a direct RF processing system that will be used in an upgrade of ...
