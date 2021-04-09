5G rollout prompts USAF to look into IoT security

The USAF requires a scalable security architecture for 5G-enabled devices. (Photo: USAF)

USAF picks a partner for scalable cybersecurity with 5G devices.

The AFWERX innovation arm of the USAF has awarded Phosphorus Cybersecurity a contract to build a scalable security infrastructure for 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

This Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract follows a similar award from the same agency in 2020 for Phosphorous to work on IoT security.

Broad adoption of 5G capabilities by the US armed forces ‘will enable rapid adoption of IoT technologies, providing innovative mission-critical capabilities for the warfighter’, Phosphorous announced on 6 April.

‘A scalable security infrastructure to support these initiatives must be built given the exponential increase in network attack surface,’ the company added.

Phosphorous designs its systems to automate security via patching and credential management, enabling organisations to operate IoT systems at scale without investing in additional resources.

