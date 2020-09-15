Digital Battlespace

A-Tech to make prototype C-UAS laser weapon

15th September 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A-Tech Corporation (trading as Applied Technology Associates) has been awarded a $17.66 million project agreement by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, to provide a prototype ground-based directed energy weapon for fixed-site airbase defence against Group 1 and Group 2 UAS threats.

‘The objective of the Directed ...

