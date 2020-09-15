A-Tech to make prototype C-UAS laser weapon

BAE Systems continues F-35 EW system production BAE Systems has been a contract from Lockheed Martin to produce and deliver additional EW systems for Lot 15 and Lot 16 production F-35 Lightning II ...

RADA logs $10 million in new orders since mid-July RADA Electronic Industries has received orders worth $10 million since mid-July 2020, the Israeli company reported on 14 September. Total cumulative orders for the year to ...

DoD looks beyond AlphaDogfight The DoD intends to conduct real-world dogfights between AI-controlled aircraft and crewed fighters in 2024. Speaking on 9 September during the DoD Artificial Intelligence Symposium ...

R&S to provide integrated comms for new Philippine Coast Guard vessels Rohde & Schwarz (R&S;) will provide an integrated communications system for two 94m multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) for the Philippine Coast Guard. R&S; will supply the IP-based NAVICS system ...

PREMIUM: NZ network-enablement project continues apace New Zealand continues to progress its four-phase Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, with the first tranche on track to reach fruition next year. At the ...